Surprise new addition will make instant impact at Sheffield Wednesday says Darren Moore

That’s according to Owls boss Darren Moore, who spoke in glowing terms when discussing the addition of his trusted colleague Jimmy Shan, who arrived as first team coach earlier this month.

One of Moore’s right-hand men at West Brom, the 46-year-old said Shan’s arrival offers an extra pair of expert hands and will transform the way Wednesday can go about their training programmes, accelerating the finer points of what the coaching staff are wanting to achieve with the squad.

The Owls are faced with the opportunity of having a week free of midweek match for the final time in a gruelling month.

“Having Jimmy in here now, it means we can divide the group into really small numbers and work so specifically,” Moore told The Star. “We can have smaller units and work in that detail.

“This week will see us do that properly for the first time because we've got that full week to work. There'll be three or four sessions in there that are really specific work. Having Jimmy in here will promote that and I'm so pleased we've been able to get him in.

“In order to keep moving the squad on, it needs to be that really specific work. We do group work, but that work [in smaller groups] delivers more understanding and repetition to the practice. You can get really fine detail.”

On the importance of having a ‘free week’ ahead of Saturday’s trip to Cambridge United, Moore continued: “When you think of Port Vale, then Plymouth, some of the lads got to bed at five or six o’clock in the morning, so Wednesday was a write-off and I felt I had to give them Thursday.

“It meant we only had 24 hours to work for the Cheltenham game, which is not long. You always want longer, but every man did their job.

“We can now work in terms of units; defending units, midfield, attacking units or wing-backs, forwards. It’s all about combination play and working in that detail.