Sheffield Wednesday to exercise option in midfielder’s contract

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Star has previously reported that the likes of Jay Glover, Adam Alimi-Adetoro and Luke Cook would be moving on when the current season ends, while others such as Joey Phuthi, Sam Reed and Favour Onukwuli are on the list of those the club is eager to see stick around.

Another player that is part of the plans for the new season is midfielder, Jay Buchan, with The Star understanding that the club are planning to exercise the one-year option in his deal that he signed when joining from Leeds United last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buchan has had a very solid season for the U21s in 2023/24, with the 19-year-old recovering strongly from an injury earlier in the season and helping the team finish third in the Professional Development League North – he was also on the scoresheet on the final day as they came from behind to beat Ipswich Town 2-1.

It’s a big summer for many of Wednesday’s youngsters having seen the rise of Bailey Cadamarteri since Danny Röhl came on board, and as things stand a number of them will get the chance to be part of preseason with the senior ranks while the Owls boss builds his team for the season ahead.