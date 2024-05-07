Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wednesday needed a win at Bramall Lane in order to keep their hopes of a top two finish in the U18 Professional Development League alive, with Barnsley having won one of their games in hand earlier in the day to leapfrog them into second.

For the Owls it was their final game of what has been a largely successful season, for United it was a chance to take bragging rights from their city rivals despite not really having anything to play for in terms of their league position.

It was a cagey affair, as these derby games so often are, and while Andy Sharp’s visitors shaded the first half in terms of performance it was the Blades who had the biggest chance of the opening stanza. A break saw Noah Kiwomya find space, riding a tackle from Reece Johnson, but Jack Hall – who has risen through the ranks at Middlewood Road – was on hand to make an excellent stop.

Wednesday used the ball well, with Jarvis Thornton playing an important role alongside flourishing teenager, James Kay. The latter is just 15, but acquitted himself well and is certainly not afraid of a challenge.

The Blades’ backline was proving difficult to beat, though, and Seth Okyere was formidable as he batted away Wednesday attacks alongside his defensive teammates. So it headed into the break level, and alongside his assistant, Giles Coke, Sharp will have been wondering how they could kick on.

It had been a heated tie for a while, they always are when the Blades meet the Owls – regardless of level, and things almost spilled over when Marshall Francis lashed out at Thornton after a tussle early in the second half. The young Blade was booked for his part in it.

They’d had less of the ball, but the hosts looked relatively comfortable against a Wednesday side not offering too much of a threat going forward, and Matt Thorpe’s could have taken the lead through Kiwomya if not for an excellent last-gasp block from Johnson. It was another big chance the way of the home side, but the visitors held firm.

Johnson was involved at the other end not long afterwards, too, as his whipped freekick forced a save out of United’s trialist goalkeeper – they couldn’t make the resultant corners count, though, and the Blades defended well.

Zach Giggs, son of Manchester United legend, Ryan, was looking strong as he stepped in to mop things up for Thorpe’s side more than once, but as we approached the final 20 minutes there was plenty of cramping as the youngsters felt the effects of an intense matchup in S2.

Stoppages affected the tie’s flow, and when things did get back into gear it was United who again came close. Hall did brilliantly to keep out Francis and then substitute, Riley McLachlan - for all their nice play, if it hadn’t been for their goalkeeper then the Owls could’ve been badly behind. Ethan Cummings and Jaye Long also came on for United.

Another 15-year-old Owl entered the fray as the game headed into the final 10 minutes, Will Grainger coming on for Kay, Wednesday needed a goal and he’s been getting plenty at U16 level. He went close to getting one within moments, but saw his header sail over the bar.

Seeing their play-off hopes hanging by a thread, Wednesday went all out. Attackers, Danny Da Costa and Ari-Jae Shaw, were both introduced, and they were throwing men forward. Grainger had another effort saved, Shaw couldn’t connect with a dangerous ball into the box, and it just felt like it wasn’t going to be their day.

To their credit United had looked formidable, and Okyere was getting his head to everything. Wednesday couldn’t find a way through, and the more they committed forward the more risk they ran in defence - so when McLachlan slipped Jackson Blaize through on goal there wasn’t much they could do to stop him. He calmly slotted it past Hall, who wasn’t getting to that one.