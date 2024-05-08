New Danny Röhl contract part of Sheffield Wednesday’s future plans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Röhl has became an increasingly popular figure in the blue half of Sheffield, and after successfully converting the Owls from being the team owning the worst Championship record of all time to the most in-form side in the division, his stock has never been higher.

The German came on board in October to replace Xisco with Wednesday languishing at the bottom of the table, and looking almost guaranteed for relegation, however by the time the final whistle went on Saturday afternoon he’d managed to mastermind a 20th place finish and confirm another season in the second tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talk has now turned to what comes next, and while Barry Bannan’s comments of effecively ‘give the man what he wants’ being echoed by the entire fanbase, The Star has previously reported that initial talks between Röhl and Dejphon Chansiri to discuss the way forward have gone positively.

It’s understood that the Owls boss is eager to see a commitment to the betterment of the club both short and long-term as part of his plans to try and take Wednesday to the next level, and it’s also believed that discussions over a new deal at Hillsborough are also part of that.

Röhl’s current deal runs until the end of next season, as do those of the majority of his staff, but it would be seen as a huge step for the club if Chansiri was able to tie him down on a longer-term basis given his popularity and the work that he’s done since coming on board.

It has already been reported by The Star that training ground renovations have already begun in preparation for the new season, and talks remain ongoing about other ways the Middlewood Road setup can be improved upon – it’s another thing that is being spearheaded by the Wednesday boss as he maps out the way ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meetings have already taken place between Röhl and Chansiri prior to the manager heading away for some well-earned family time back home, and they will recommence later this month on his return.