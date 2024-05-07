Key detail of popular Sheffield Wednesday defender’s contract leaves Owls future uncertain
The popular defender, who was a vital part of the Owls’ promotion out of League One, was the first signing of the summer as he came back on a permanent basis following a very successful loan spell, however it’s been a tough campaign for the 30-year-old.
James, a product of the Manchester United academy, was a regular part of the matchday squad under Danny Röhl at Hillsborough, but finished the season with just eight appearances in the Championship having barely been given a chance to show what he could do at this level.
There were no details given regarding the length of his contract when he signed for the club last year, however The Star understands that he penned a one-year deal with a one-year option to extend – given his lack of game time it would appear unlikely that that would be exercised.
His part in the play-off miracle against Peterborough will never be forgotten around S6, even if he does move on this summer, and it’s believed that he is a well-liked member of the squad even when he’s not been part of things in a difficult 2023/24 season.
James will not be short of potential options should he leave, with clubs having been keeping tabs on him for months now, and he’ll be itching to get playing again in a few months’ time whatever shirt he ends up in over the summer.