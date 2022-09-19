The Owls are once again expected to name a much-changed side for the match, which follows their 3-1 defeat at Bradford City in the same competition last month.

Defeat in West Yorkshire means a defeat would likely see them tumble out of the competition, with the Bantams taking on Leicester City’s under-21 side in the group’s other fixture.

Burton Albion caretaker manager Dino Maamria has overseen a change in fortunes at the club.

Burton will arrive reinvigorated after achieving their first win of the season and following a change of manager following the departure of Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink.

Former Doncaster Rovers striker Dino Maamria is the man in temporary charge of the Brewers and got off to a winning start with a 2-0 win at Exeter City, with one-time Wednesday loanee Deji Oshilaja moved into midfield to offer a man of the match goalscoring performance.

“The reaction [to the change in management] has been nothing short of outstanding,” said Maamria.

“Not just the players, but the fans, the staff, everybody in the stadium working at the football club - they deserve this. There’s a total togetherness.

“Confidence has been really low and that’s a big, big factor - the players were like warriors today.

“You see how the back four defended, that’s a lot of video work and work on the training ground.