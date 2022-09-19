‘Have to be brave’ - Sheffield Wednesday boss quizzed on playing out of the back

Wednesday have had a mixed trio of games recently, getting heavily beaten by Barnsley, thumping Morecambe and then clawing back from behind to draw against Ipswich Town.

Against the Shrimps things fell into place for the Owls, with their passing game shining at Mazuma Stadium, however there were moments against the Tykes and Tractor Boys that had fans holding their breath.

Moore, who has a distinct way of playing for his goalkeeper and defenders, says that it all comes down to their own decision-making.

Speaking to The Star, the Owls boss said, “You’re going to get moments in the game when you’re playing out the back, or through the lines, or directly to the front - they’re all about decision-making at the time.

“There will still be times where we play out of the back because we’ve scored umpteen goals doing that. We scored at Morecambe from the back, after 20-odd passes, we’ve played out with seven passes and scored, and we’ve played directly to the front with three passes and scored.

“The game ebbs and flows, and there are a lot of tactics on the pitch, and it’s up to us as managers to see it.”

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, watched his side come from behind at the weekend.

He went on to say, “We’ve seen it throughout football from the Premier League down to League Two, and it’s what we do here with the types of players that we’ve got.

“Ipswich were pressing us, and we have to be brave to play through the press… There are moments where they’ll capitalise, but there are also moments where we get it right and we create the extra man. We just didn’t capitalise.

“We’ve got to maintain it and keep building.”

Wednesday’s next game sees them face Burton Albion in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday evening, and they will then return to League One action at the weekend when Wycombe Wanderers come to town in their latest visit to Hillsborough.