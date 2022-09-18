The Owls came from behind to draw 2-2 against the Tractor Boys on Saturday, however it was matters off the field that took some of the headlines as the game was stopped on numerous occasions and at one point was almost abandoned.

Fans – who were growing frustrated with the performance of the match officials – threw missiles onto the pitch, and referee, Peter Wright, told the managers at one point that if any more were thrown he would call it off.

Wednesday, who will be in correspondence with the Football Association, said today that anyone found to have breached regulations will be sanctioned ‘in the strictest possible manner’.

They said in a statement, “Following incidents at Hillsborough during Saturday’s League One fixture between the Owls and Ipswich Town, play was delayed on a number of occasions due to objects thrown from home stands towards the pitch.

“Sheffield Wednesday roundly condemn these unacceptable actions from a tiny minority of people who have undermined the good name of our club whilst putting into jeopardy the safety of players, officials and supporters.

“Such actions will not be tolerated and the club are currently in the process of conducting a thorough and robust internal investigation.

Referee Peter Wright picks up a object thrown on the pitch at Sheffield Wednesday.