The 30-year-old has scored three goals in his last four games for the Owls since recovering from injury, but his strike against the Tractor Boys was his most important so far, and was also his first on the turf at Hillsborough.

Smith popped up inside the six-yard box to get on the end of a Reece James cross to complete Wednesday's comeback from 2-0 down to draw 2-2, and it was a big moment for him as his wife and kid watched on from the stands.

When asked how it felt to get his maiden goal in front of the Kop, Smith said, "Class. It was unbelievable to score at that end in front of all the fans. My missus and my little one were in the corner.

"I completely forgot I picked up a ballboy as well! I've just been shown a picture. That was all a blur but it'll be nice to watch back.

"It makes all the hard work and the sacrifices worthwhile. They are the special moments you can't put a price on.”

Kieran McKenna said after the game that he thought there was a hint of offside with Smith’s equaliser, but the forward isn’t too concerned about that…

Michael Smith celebrating his first Sheffield Wednesday goal at Hillsborough.

He also said, "It was a good draw in the end. We back ourselves to beat anyone here at Hillsborough but we'll take the draw and move on to Wycombe.

"Someone said as I came off the pitch I was about two yards offside but I'm not that bothered, I'll take them all day.

“It was a great ball in by Reece and I just wanted to be in the right place at the right time… I had a sneaky little look (at the linesman) but those kind of decisions balance out over the course of the game.”