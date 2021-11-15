Gregory’s six goals this season make him the Owls’ leading scorer and he was sorely missed on Saturday during misfiring Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Gillingham after picking up a calf injury in training at the end of last week.

It is feared that the former Derby and Millwall man will be out for at least a month meaning the focus is now on the rest of the attacking players to come up with the goods.

Callum Paterson played up front on Saturday along with Florian Kamberi, who got the equalising goal against the Gills, but there were a host of chances missed, much to the frustration of Owls boss Moore.

Sheffield Wednesday's top scorer Lee Gregory is now unavailable after picking up a calf injury. Pic Steve Ellis

And now he has told the frontmen wants he wants from them in the coming weeks.

Speaking ahead of the FA Cup replay against Plymouth Argyle, Moore says he is looking for a ‘selfishness’’ from his forward players, particularly in tight games, of which there have been many for Wednesday this season.

"The disappointment and frustration is the amount of chances we created [on Saturday] in the first and the second half and only had one goal to show for it,” he said.

“We have felt that over the past few weeks we have people who can score. At stages we had four out-and-out number nines on the pitch. We have attacking players on the pitch. We are creating and I'm pleased with that, what I'm not happy about is the contact, that ruthlessness.

"It's almost like a selfish approach that's needed. Missing Lee Gregory with his goal scoring prowess, when you look back at the chances, it was evident [he was missed].

Moore added: “What I am buoyed with is that we have created chances. The bitterly disappointing thing was we didn't have that ruthless edge that was needed.