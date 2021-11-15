Gregory has suffered a calf injury while Hunt has fractured his hand, with Wednesday awaiting the results scans today to ascertain exactly how long the pair are expected to be out for.

Striker Gregory was a particular miss at the weekend as the Owls struggled in front of goal and now Moore goes into tomorrow’s FA Cup replay against Plymouth Argyle at Home Park, with the same panel of players, when he could have done with refreshing.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has further injury problems to contend with after Lee Gregory and Jack Hint were ruled out. Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

The team had recently been boosted by the return of Massimo Luongo and George Byers, but that has now been negated by the loss of another two key players as Wednesday get ready to embark on a run of eight games in four weeks.

“It does seem like [two steps forward, two steps back],” Moore admitted. “To lose those two - we are delighted to have Massimo (Lungo) and George (Byers) back in the week – but to lose those two in the last 48 hours is bitterly disappointing, especially with the games that we have coming up.

"They are quick turnaround games. There are a lot of games where there are points to play for to keep you in the hunt and games where you can build momentum.

"We feel we are in a period now here every third day we are playing. We look at that as an opportunity to climb and get momentum and build momentum in terms of the league programme, as well as being in the two cup competitions as they stand.