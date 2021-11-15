The club’s ownership, management team and playing staff have made no secret of their aim to win promotion at the first time of asking this season with 14 new faces brought in over the summer, including Kamberi, who is on a season-long loan from Swiss side St. Gallen, to help them achieve this goal.

Yet Darren Moore’s side continues to be hampered by inconsistency, having failed to register back-to-back wins in League One since August.

Sheffield Wednesday’s players have no excuses in their quest for an immediate return to the Championship, according to striker Florian Kamberi. Photo: Steve Ellis

While they have been tough to beat, losing just twice in their last 12 matches, they have also failed to overcome almost half of their 17 opponents so far and have been held on eight occasions.

"There is nothing you can complain about,” said 26-year-old Kamberi following the Owls’ latest draw against struggling Gillingham on Saturday.

"The only thing that we have to do is deliver on the pitch.

“The dressing room is very good, the coaching staff is very professional, the training has been good, the atmosphere at Hillsborough is always great with 20,000 or more at the home games."

The absence of key players, including Josh Windass, Dominic Iorfa, Sam Hutchinson, Massimo Luongo and more recently Lee Gregory is also not an excuse, Kamberi said.

“If someone is missing you have to take their shirt and you have to contribute,” he added.

"We should not use any excuse for somebody who is missing, the squad is big enough, there is quality and everyone has to give their maximum while playing.”

Despite the team’s stuttering form, former Rangers striker Kamberi insisted everyone inside Hillsborough remains confident of a successful season.

The Owls are currently two points outside of the play-offs and eight points adrift of the automatic promotion spots, having played one game more than second-placed Wigan Athletic.

No fewer than 87 points remain up for grabs.

"There is always a confidence,” said Kamberi.

"If you don’t believe in yourself, who should believe in you?