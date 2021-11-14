Sheffield Wednesday fans' emotional ovation for Sheffield D-Day veteran in Hillsborough Remembrance
Sheffield Wednesday held their annual act of Remembrance at Hillsborough on Saturday and Owls fans produced a hugely emotional moment before the match against Gillingham had kicked off.
D-Day veteran Cyril Elliot, now 101-years-old, was among a group of serving and former members of the armed forces who took part in the tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
Following the playing of The Last Post by bugler John Lees and a poignant minute’s silence in the crowd, Mr Elliot helped to lay a wreath on the centre circle of the Hillsborough pitch.
As the D-Day veteran walked off, the 20,000+ supporters stood in unison to applaud him as Mr Elliot held aloft his blue and white Wednedsday scarf.
Wednesday manager Darren Moore said afterwards that he was ‘honoured’ to speak to Mr Elliot after the D-Day hero had laid the wreath on the centre circle.
“Remembrance is always an emotional time for me and I was privileged to have a few quick words with Mr Elliot when he came off the pitch,” said Moore after the match, which Wednesday drew 1-1.
“I just wanted to shake his hand and thank him for what he did for all of us and I was honoured to do that because I’m sure there were 20,000 people here today who would also like to shake his hand.”
Wednesday players’ shirts from the match were embroidered with a poppy and will be auctioned for charity, with proceeds going to the Royal British Legion.