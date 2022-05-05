Neil Thompson’s side took on Millwall this week in their last game of the season, however were beaten 2-1 as a last-gasp goal secured victory for the Lions at the Den.

As previously reported by The Star, Wednesday’s goalscorer on the day was former Liverpool youngster, Sam Durrant, who was looking to impress on his trial, with the 20-year-old scoring from range to make it 1-1 in the first half.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has now been brought to the attention of The Star that the other four trialists on the day for the Owls were Dami Olorunnisomo, Ayodeji Owoeye, Adem Adentoro, as well as Bobby Dunn, who has been on trial with the club previously.

It’s thought that Olorunnisomo is a 22-year-old defender who has most recently been playing for Glebe FC, while Owoeye is believed to be a forward previously with Harrow Borough and Aylesbury United.

Not much is known about Adentoro, while Dunn is the same midfielder – who plays for Ramsgate – that was present at the club last month.

Thompson is overseeing a changing of the guard at Wednesday over the summer as several of the current U23s move on in their careers, while youngsters from the U18s such as Jack Hall, Pierce Charles, Bailey Cadamarteri and Leojo Davidson take the step up.

Sheffield Wednesday are rebuilding their U23 setup with Neil Thompson as manager. (via @SWFC)

Meanwhile, for the U18s, their season ended with a 4-3 defeat to Charlton Athletic last week and a 0-0 draw against Hull City over the weekend, meaning a fourth-place finish for Andy Holdsworth's side.