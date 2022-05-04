In fact, it was the four teams that reached the play-offs that finished the season the strongest, in terms of their last 10 matches, losing just three between them as they worked hard to make sure they secured their spots in the knockout part of the campaign.

But while Wednesday, Wycombe Wanderers and MK Dons all went out with a bang, none of them were as dominant as the Black Cats across the final 10 matches – with Alex Neil’s side winning seven and drawing three as they picked up 24 points from a possible 30.

Gareth Ainsworth’s Chairboys weren’t far behind them with 22 points having drawn one more, and the Owls’ 21 points in their final 10 matches was the third best in the league over that same period of time.

Meanwhile, though MK Dons’ defeats to Wednesday and Oxford United meant that they missed out on the automatic places taken by Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United, they still picked up only one less point than Darren Moore’s side in their last 10.

Wednesday and the Dons have scored the most (19), while Wycombe conceded the least (4), though Sunderland’s goal difference is the best of the quartet with +12.

Form may not play much of a role going into these games as the four clubs battle it out for a spot in the Championship next season, however it certainly can’t hurt, and Moore will be wary as he prepares to face the most in-form team in the division.