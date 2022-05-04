The 16-year-old attacker has been climbing through the ranks at Middlewood Road, and this season has spent time playing for the U23s and training with the first team despite his young age.

Cadamarteri’s stock has risen steadily over the last year following his goalscoring exploits for the Owls’ U18s, and he showcased his talents on a more national level with the goals that he scored in their FA Youth Cup run.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Star has previously reported that the likes of West Ham United and Manchester City were among those keeping tabs on the teenager, but it has always been thought that he’s keen to stick around and continue his development in blue and white.

Now, with Cadamarteri turning 17 on Monday, he will be allowed to sign a pro deal at the club, and The Star understands that preliminary talks have been opened up with regards to making that happen as soon as possible.

Despite interest from elsewhere, it is believed that the young forward is eager to commit his immediate future to the club, and it will no doubt be hoped that the matter can be wrapped up quickly before the month is out.

Another couple of young talents, Sean Fusire and Pierce Charles, will also turn 17 between now and the start of next season, and with their progression this season it is also thought that they will be offered professional contracts as well.