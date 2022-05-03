Neil Thompson’s side has featured guest players in a number of recent matches and their late 2-1 defeat at Millwall on Tuesday was no different, with five trailists named in the starting line-up.

Among those was Blackburn Rovers attacking midfielder Sam Durrant, a 20-year-old former Everton and Liverpool prospect who can play anywhere in the final third but is most known as a wide player.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Durrant scored Wednesday’s goal from distance in the clash, equalising in the first half before the young Owls fell to a Millwall winner in the fourth minute of injury time.

The youngster, who counts Phillippe Coutinho among the players he idolises, signed for Blackburn as a 16-year-old in 2018 and played at a European level for Liverpool having spent his formative years with the Toffees.

Wednesday released a handful of their younger players earlier this season so as to give them opportunity to trial elsewhere. The move freed up space in the squad to allow exposure to under-23 football for their talented crop of under-18s but also to allow opportunities for trialists from other clubs.

Former Liverpool attacking midfielder Sam Durrant (left) was named as a trialist at Sheffield Wednesday.

It appears Durrant has been given the chance to show Wednesday what he can do.

“Over the coming weeks we’ll have some new trialists in,” Moore told The Star back in March.