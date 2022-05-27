Sheffield Wednesday: The Rotherham United attacker that’s caught Owls’ eye – again

The 29-year-old forward is set to leave Rotherham United at the end of June when his current deal comes to an end, and there are known to be a host of various clubs – inside and outside of England – considering making a move for him.

Now, as Darren Moore sets up his stall for the 2022/23 season, The Star understands that the former Crystal Palace forward is one of several names on his list of players that could be an option for the upcoming campaign.

Ladapo has had a good few years with the Millers, and had scored 15 goals in all competitions before falling out of favour when it became apparent that he wouldn’t be signing a new deal – something that led to Moore apparently making an enquiry to sign him on loan in January.

He still played 41 games in all competitions for Rotherham, directly contributing to 19 goals in total, and played a vital role in their Papa John’s Trophy win as he set up the third goal in their win over Sutton United at Wembley.

While there will no doubt be Championship interest in the ex-Plymouth Argyle man, he could be seen as a good option for the Owls to help out Lee Gregory up front in the new season.

Wednesday have been, and will continue to be, linked with a whole host of new names in the coming weeks as Moore considers his options as part of another summer rebuild, and at this point it’s just thought that Ladapo’s name is one of many that have been mentioned.

It may be considered a bit of a long shot given that he won’t be short of suitors elsewhere, but if Wednesday do decide to try and make a move for him then they will have the sway of a probable promotion push, decent wages - and the fact that they’re not too far away - to try and get a deal done.