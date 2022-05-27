Sheffield Wednesday face wait on quartet after Owls offer new deals out

Sheffield Wednesday are unlikely to get a quick answer on the four players that they’ve offered new deals to for next season.

By Joe Crann
Friday, 27th May 2022, 5:00 am

It was confirmed recently that the Owls have tabled new deals for Massimo Luongo, Jack Hunt, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Joe Wildsmith, however none of them will be looking to rush into a decision about their futures.

Luongo, who has been linked with a return to Australia in the past and will no doubt have interest from the Championship, faces an uncertain future, while The Star has previously reported that Mendez-Laing has been the subject of interest from the second tier of English football.

It’s thought that Joe Wildsmith is currently weighing up his options as he decides whether he wants to commit to the club and face the prospect of potentially more time on the sidelines, and Hunt’s future has been thrown into question after the failure to get promotion meant that the automatic option in his contract was not exercised.

All four players face a key decision in their careers given their respective ages, and for that reason it’s not expected that any of them will be rushed into making a choice about what lies ahead.

Wednesday are known to be working hard behind the scenes as Darren Moore seeks to finalise his side for next season, and he’ll be left with a bit more work to do if any – or all – of the aforementioned quartet decide that their future lies away from Hillsborough from July onwards.

Jack Hunt and Massimo Luongo will both see their Sheffield Wednesday contracts expire this summer - but have been offered new deals.
