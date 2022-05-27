Talented Sheffield Wednesday starlet catches eye of Premier League outfit

Shipston, who turned 17 in November, will begin the second year of his Owls scholarship when the youth sides return next month, and played a big part in the impressive form of Andy Holdsworth’s U18s last time out.

At one point last season the teenager was asked to turn out for England in a behind-closed-doors fixture, and The Star understands that both Brighton & Hove Albion and Norwich City are keeping tabs on his situation and his progression.

Several Wednesday youngsters have caught the eye this season as they enjoyed a solid run in the FA Youth Cup and narrowly missed out on the top two in the Professional Development League North, and there are also high hopes for the 2022/23 campaign when they return to action.

Shipston, a lifelong Wednesdayite, will be hoping to kick on in the new season, and he’ll be desperate to get more chances to train alongside Darren Moore’s seniors once again after taking the step up on a few occasions in the last campaign.

At this point in time it remains unknown whether the Owls have considered offering the teen his first professional contract at his boyhood club, but if he continues to showcase his abilities at the same level that he has been then you’d think it will only be a matter of time before they start to have those conversations.