That’s according to a report in the Rotherham Advertiser, which claims the Owls tried to bring Rotherham United man Freddie Ladapo to Hillsborough at the eleventh hour of the winter transfer window.

The report suggests Wednesday attempted to sign Ladapo on loan and faced competition on that front from an unnamed Scottish side – though Paul Warne’s Millers resisted the approaches.

Owls boss Darren Moore is a close friend of Warne’s. Wednesday were operating under the terms of a EFL transfer restrictions that meant they could only sign players on loan or on a free transfer basis.

Wednesday had been hit by injuries to Arsenal loanee Tyreece John-Jules and Lee Gregory towards the end of the window and despite messages of satisfaction in his squad from Moore, it is understood rods were cast as to potential forward additions.

Ladapo, 29, had controversially tabled a transfer request at the New York Stadium that month and has since been named on the club’s released list, meaning he will leave the club on a free transfer when his contract runs out at the end of June.

Rotherham, promoted from League One, opted against enacting a one-year extension clause on Ladapo’s contract, with the forward having scored 41 goals in 123 appearances across three years with the Millers.

Ladapo’s is a name no doubt familiar with Wednesday supporters. The energetic striker scored late goals in his last two outings at Hillsborough, including a final-seconds winner in Moore’s very first match in the Hillsborough hotseat.

The former Plymouth Argyle man is now rapidly approaching free agent status and will no doubt have a number of options heading into the summer.

Wednesday are known to be in the market for a striker having confirmed the release of Saido Berahino, while loanees John-Jules and Florian Kamberi have returned to their parent clubs.