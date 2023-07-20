News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday preseason: Watch Xisco’s crossbar challenge, dodgeball and Will Vaulks talks Owls

Sheffield Wednesday’s players were back at work on Thursday morning - but only after a couple of rounds of dodgeball.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 20th Jul 2023, 12:27 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 12:29 BST

‘If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball’ shouted Will Vaulks - a reference to Vince Vaughn’s classic film - as the Owls players lined up into teams before their training session began, split into two they lobbed balls at each other - some more aggressively than others.

It was all smiles as Xisco’s men went hammer and tongs to win, but it was defeat on both occasions for the men in bibs. Vaulks’ side won each time.

Speaking to the media after their session, which had included plenty of ball work as well, the Owls midfielder spoke about how important these trips were - explaining that that’s why it was so important for him to make the trip to Spain after the birth of his newborn son.

Check out the video above for some footage of the session - including that dodgeball game - as well as Xisco’s excellent crossbar challenge effort.

