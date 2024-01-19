Sheffield Wednesday talent undergoes operation and faces months out

What started out as such an exciting season for Sean Fusire has turned out to be quite the challenge for the Sheffield Wednesday youngster.

The talented 18-year-old was asked to join the senior ranks in Spain for preseason and was named as captain of the U21s last summer, and after impressing on his early outings in 2023/24 things were looking bright.

Sadly, though, the versatile midfielder was forced to undergo a hernia operation in November, and has now been dealt a further setback when he was close to making a return to action. Fusire’s sights will now be set on getting back to full fitness in time for the start next season.

The good news is that the teenager’s operation was successful, and he can now being the road to recovery as he aims to get back into the fold at U21 level as soon as possible – though it remains to be seen just how long it’ll be until he’s back out on the field again.

Wednesday’s U21s are currently fourth in the Professional Development League after 14 games, but haven’t had the easiest of times lately due to injuries to key players and the absence of their top scorer, Bailey Cadamarteri, following his switch up to the senior ranks.