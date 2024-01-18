Sheffield Wednesday dealt injury blow as important player is ruled out

Sheffield Wednesday have been dealt a blow on the injury front with news that Callum Paterson faces an extended spell on the sidelines.

The 29-year-old hasn't played for the Owls since coming off against Coventry City on Boxing Day, and since then has been observing the concussion protocol following the bash to the head that saw his game cut short on that day.

'Pato' was seemingly nearing a return to action this month after seeing through that protocol, however Danny Röhl has now revealed that he'll be out for a bit of time now due to an issue with his knee that needs sorting out.

Speaking to the media on Thursday he said, "With Callum it’s difficult at the moment, he will be unavailable for the next bit of time, but we’ll have a look at what we can do… It’s not just about his head, he also has a problem with his knee, and it’s about doing what we have to do to make him fit as soon as possible. At the moment he’s not available."

Wednesday face Coventry this weekend as they look to bounce back from defeat to Southampton, and the good news for the Owls boss is that he does have other players back available with Jeff Hendrick the only player out of contention other than long-term absentees Dominic Iorfa and Juan Delgado.