No fee offered to Sheffield Wednesday as Ipswich Town make Owls approach

Ipswich Town’s approach for Sheffield Wednesday’s Marvin Johnson isn’t being considered given the terms on the table.

The Star reported last night that Ipswich had shown an interest in the 33-year-old as they sought to bolster their ranks as part of their push for the Premier League, and it’s understood that an approach has been made.

However while reports elsewhere in the media have suggested that a seven-figure sum has been offered it is understood that no fee has been put forward to the Owls as part of their discussions.

Danny Röhl has spoken highly of the former Middlesbrough man following his return to form in a Wednesday shirt, and the club are unlikely to want to let a player like Johnson go on the cheap given how much he has impressed in recent weeks.

Ipswich will have to work a bit harder in order to make a deal happen should they wish to get it over the line before the end of the month - meanwhile the East Anglian Daily Times has said that Ipswich would only be willing to pay a 'nominal fee' for the full back.

Röhl was asked about Johnson’s Hillsborough future in today’s press conference, however stated that he would not be discussing transfers in or out of the club at this point in time.