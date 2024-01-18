Josh Windass has confirmed that he has had offers to leave Sheffield Wednesday, and that he's not yet been offered a new deal.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 30-year-old attacker has become a key figure at Hillsborough since his arrival from Wigan Athletic, scoring many important goals over the years and is seen as a vital cog in the current Owls machine under Danny Röhl.

But after he entered into the last six months of his current deal at the club there has been plenty of speculation over his future, and The Star reported this morning that Major Soccer League outfit, Real Salt Lake, had made contact with the club over a potential transfer, while Club Atlético Talleres of Argentina are another who are said to be keen on him.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about his future at S6, the attacker says he'll be up front with the manager if anything was to happen, and he knows he won't be short of offers if he does eventually end up moving on.

Speaking to the media on Thursday he said, “To be honest I just let my agent deal with that sort of stuff, but obviously I know I’m out of contract and when a player of my quality is on a free I know stuff like that is going to happen… I’m just trying to concentrate on playing well and scoring goals here, and I’ve said that if I was thinking of signing a pre contract or anything like that then I told Danny he’d be the first one I’d go to. But that’s not the case…"

Having confirmed that he hasn't yet been offered a new deal by Wednesday, Windass says that he's focused on his football and trying to keep the Owls in the Championship - though he did reveal that other clubs have been in touch with him.

“It is what it is," he went on to say. "I know there are situations going on with the transfer window, and there are probably more important things to sort out, but I’ve had a good four years here… It doesn’t really matter to me, I just want to keep playing my football and I feel like I’m playing well. Hopefully if I keep doing that then I’ll start scoring the goals I know I can score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad