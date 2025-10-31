Sheffield Wednesday fans continued to do themselves and their club proud on Thursday evening in a remarkable turn of events.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday are in a tough spot at the moment as they look to raise funds to keep the club going, and while the impressive efforts of the fans over the last week made sure that players and staff were not only paid on time, but early, there are still many difficult weeks ahead before a buyer is found.

What’s happened in the fanbase, though, is incredibly impressive. Last night Owlstalk set about raising £10,000 for the club, while the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust pledged £20,000 as well as continued fundraising efforts in an attempt to keep things ticking over.

All Wednesday Podcast Interviews, match analysis and behind-the-scenes chat - new episodes every week. ▶ Subscribe on YouTube

The statement from the Trust read:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the past week, the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust has taken a major step toward supporting Sheffield Wednesday through this challenging administration period — in the most direct and constructive way possible... Following positive discussions with the club, the Trust has formally committed £20,000.00, ready for immediate transfer, to support Sheffield Wednesday through available sponsorship opportunities and any other means that help cover the club's running costs.

This commitment is built on three pillars:

- £20,000 committed and ready for transfer

- £8,750 worth of Trust-funded scarves (1,750 units) donated for the club to market and use as they see fit

- A pledge to continue fundraising throughout the administration period, raising the maximum amount possible to help the club.

“This isn't a standard commercial arrangement — it's a statement of unity. As a community benefit society, funded by supporters, the Trust is determined to ensure Sheffield Wednesday has the backing it needs in its most difficult moment. This effort is rooted in openness, transparency, and trust — values that we believe should define the relationship between club and supporters moving forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are now launching a public fundraising drive to build on the initial £20,000.00 commitment. Every donation — large or small — strengthens Sheffield Wednesday at a crucial time and demonstrates what can be achieved when supporters stand together.

“Every penny raised will go directly toward sponsorship support and wider financial assistance for the club during administration. Should the full target not be reached, the Trust has cash reserves to ensure all commitments are honoured — but as a fanbase, we believe we can go far beyond that.

Join our Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp community Get all your Sheffield Wednesday news delivered straight to your phone! 💬 Join on WhatsApp

“This is Sheffield Wednesday supporters helping Sheffield Wednesday Football Club. A symbolic partnership. A practical lifeline. A moment to show what this fanbase is truly capable of. If you're able to contribute, please donate — and share the link widely. Together, we keep Wednesday moving forward.”

Meanwhile, the drive to raise £10,000 to help fund Wednesday’s preparations for the game against Blackburn Rovers in a few weeks’ time went incredibly well. In just over an hour, fans had met the target - that is to be used for a hotel and facilities before facing Rovers - with the organisers, Owlstalk, then directing people to the SWST fundraiser instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club responded, too, saying, “We’re immensely grateful to SWFC Trust and Owlstalk for their fundraising efforts for the club, and to everyone who has donated... We’re blown away by your incredible support and generosity. Thank you. WAWAW.”