Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, Pierce Charles, is making good progress on his road to recovery - but is a while away yet.

Charles was dealt a hefty injury blow back in August as he injured his shoulder to the extent that surgery was required, and since then he’s been working hard to try and get back in action as soon as it’s safe to do so.

Fans who attended the open training session at Hillsborough this week saw the 20-year-old out on the grass and doing work with Darryl Flahavan, so will have been hoping that it was a sign of him nearing a return... But that’s not quite the case just yet.

Speaking to the media ahead of the trip to West Bromwich Albion, Henrik Pedersen spoke of how pleased he was with the talented young stopper as he looks to get back fit again, however suggested that it’ll still be weeks before he’s able to start playing football again.

“It’s going really well with him,” he explained. “But we’re waiting for the next tests before he can start to take the ball over his head. So he needs new tests, but hopefully as soon as he’s done this we can start to see him moving his hands higher up. So let’s see what happens at the end of November or the beginning of December. It’ll be in that period of time, but let’s see… Everyone else is ok.”

Ethan Horvath stepped up when Charles got injured, and then Joe Lumley did the same when Horvath was suspended. The former is now set to return between the sticks this coming weekend, and to remain there until Charles is given the green light to play again. When that will be exactly, we’ll have to wait and see.