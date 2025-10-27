Joint administrator Kris Wigfield is hopeful Sheffield Wednesday could be sold before the end of the year.

Joint administrator Kris Wigfield has revealed there are “four or five interested parties” that are keen on buying Sheffield Wednesday who look like “the real deal”.

Wednesday were put into administration by former owner Dejphon Chansiri on Friday, finally bringing an end to his ten-year reign at Hillsborough following several months of financial chaos.

Several interested parties had engaged with Chansiri in recent months to try and strike a deal to buy the club, but they found negotiations with the Thai businessman to be difficult. One figure who worked with a group that had an interest in buying the club admitted his 'astonishment' at Chansiri’s sales process.

Although Wednesday have had 12 points deducted as a result of entering administration, news of Chansiri’s exit has generated nothing but positive energy, with everyone associated with the club now hopeful of a much brighter future.

With administrators now overseeing the sales process, Wigfield, who is a Wednesday supporter himself, has confirmed a cluster of interested groups have registered their interest.

Wigfield gives update on takeover process

Wigfield, speaking on BBC 5 Live's Wake Up to Money programme, said: "As always, you get a lot of interested parties that probably aren't going to meet the criteria, but within the numerous inquiries we've had, we certainly think that there are already four or five interested parties that look like the real deal.

"There are two criteria that new owners basically need to satisfy to then open dialogue and there to be an opportunity where they can make an offer.

"The first thing is they need to show the administrators that they could make the football club viable. So they've got to show that they've got sufficient funds to be able to fund it for the next few years.

"And secondly, we have to be satisfied that they will pass the EFL fit and proper persons test, and if they can satisfy both of those, then we'll start talking to them seriously.

Sheffield Wednesday supporters are now looking forward to the future. | Steve Ellis

“Due to EFL rules, we have to market the club for 28 days. So it'll be at least 28 days before we're getting close to a preferred-bidder status.

"So I'm hopeful that by the end of November, if things go well, we might know who's going to buy the football club.

"Then hopefully a deal can be concluded this calendar year, so that the new owner is in for... the January transfer window, if the EFL allows the new owner to buy players."

Meanwhile, Wigfield has also confirmed Wednesday supporters have injected more than £500,000 into the club since the club entered administration on Friday, meaning he is hopeful wages will be paid at the end of this week if money continues to be poured into the club.

"We had no money to start with, but the fans have already put in over half a million pounds since Friday through buying tickets and merchandise," he added.

"So the response has been incredible, but we need to keep raising money to be able to pay the wages next Friday. So more tickets are going on sale for the next home games today and we need the fans to keep purchasing stuff. It's quite a difficult circumstance, but that's what we need."