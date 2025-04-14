Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Star understands that interest in Sheffield Wednesday as a potential purchase is growing, with options emerging overseas.

Wednesday are going through a turbulent time at the moment, with protests taking place against the ownership of chairman, Dejphon Chansiri, and calls from the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters’ Trust for him to ‘do the honourable thing’ and step aside.

For that to happen there would have to be a proper alternative on the table, and while Chansiri said recently that there have been ‘no offers at all’, this publication is aware of at least three groups who are mulling over the idea of changing that – two from the United States of America and one closer to home in the UK.

The Owls owner has explained that he would be open to selling Sheffield Wednesday if ‘the right individual or group’ came forward, and there appears to be a growing chance that that could be tested in the coming months.

In a letter to the fans earlier this week he said, “I am still here for our club, for the future of all of us and please let me make my situation clear. I do not have the intention to sell, I love this club. But if today, tomorrow or another day in the future, if there is someone out there better, more suitable and has the potential to take care of our club, I am ready to pave the way for Sheffield Wednesday to move forward from a stronger position.

Interest in a Sheffield Wednesday takeover is growing

“I am happy to leave if Sheffield Wednesday is left in a better place. It is not just about the price, it is about the right individual or group to take our club forward. And if someone was to come forward, I can assure you I am happy to listen and happy to talk.

“We have all seen speculation and stories that a consortium or individual is ready to come in and take over. But I can guarantee there have been no offers at all. There has been some interest but nothing at all substantial that has been followed through. With any sale, it must be done the correct way - not through one of my people asking for a bank statement which again is not true - but through lawyers, with proof of funds and a tangible offer.”

As previously mentioned, The Star has no information – at this time – that suggests that contact has been made, or that an offer to buy Sheffield Wednesday has been tabled, but it is known that conversations have been had about potential investment into the Owls going forward.

With the 2024/25 season almost at an end, and question marks remaining over the future of Danny Röhl at Hillsborough, plenty of uncertainty lies ahead around S6. Chansiri says he’s not looking to sell, but is ‘happy to listen and happy to talk’ if people wanted to come forward.

It’s important to note that this article isn’t stating that anything is close, far from it, but with the Owls’ name being discussed by wealthy individuals as a purchase option, it could end up being an interesting summer.