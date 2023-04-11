Sheffield Wednesday youngster, Tafadzwa Tapudzai, says that he’s ‘absolutely devastated’ that his season has been cut short due to injury.

The 18-year-old midfielder has been a key part of Andy Holdsworth’s U18s this season, playing a large role in the FA Youth Cup run, but will not feature again after he was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

‘Taf’ scored a lovely goal in the 3-3 draw with Sheffield United’s U18s last Wednesday, but was unable to finish the 2-1 defeat a few days later as he was rushed off in an ambulance along with Josh Chapman – who also sustained a serious injury in the same game.

Wednesday’s youngster is understandably upset to miss out on the remainder of the season, and took to social media to say, “Absolutely devastated to have my season cut short. Onwards and upwards from here, I will be back stronger!”

The tough-tackling midfield man also quoted Jeremiah 29:11, saying, "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."

