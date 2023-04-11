News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago BBC confirm full list of presenters for King Charles III’s coronation
15 minutes ago Barclays confirm closure of 15 more bank branches across the UK
2 hours ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
2 hours ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request
3 hours ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
4 hours ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation

‘Absolutely devastated’ Sheffield Wednesday player reacts after season-ending injury

Sheffield Wednesday youngster, Tafadzwa Tapudzai, says that he’s ‘absolutely devastated’ that his season has been cut short due to injury.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:47 BST

The 18-year-old midfielder has been a key part of Andy Holdsworth’s U18s this season, playing a large role in the FA Youth Cup run, but will not feature again after he was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

‘Taf’ scored a lovely goal in the 3-3 draw with Sheffield United’s U18s last Wednesday, but was unable to finish the 2-1 defeat a few days later as he was rushed off in an ambulance along with Josh Chapman – who also sustained a serious injury in the same game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

Wednesday’s youngster is understandably upset to miss out on the remainder of the season, and took to social media to say, “Absolutely devastated to have my season cut short. Onwards and upwards from here, I will be back stronger!”

The tough-tackling midfield man also quoted Jeremiah 29:11, saying, "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tapudzai received numerous messages of support from his teammates as response to his post, and the club will be making sure that he gets the treatment he needs to come back at some point next season.