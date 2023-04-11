News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper switcheroo explained with David Stockdale ‘error’ defended

The decision to switch-out the preferred goalkeeper at Sheffield Wednesday for the third time this season has been played down by Owls boss Darren Moore.

By Alex Miller
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST

Cameron Dawson returned to the side for the second time this season after three matches out to keep a clean sheet in a dominant 3-0 win over Accrington Stanley on Easter Monday.

It comes after David Stockdale stepped in for on-the-bounce draws at Cheltenham Town, against Lincoln City and at Oxford United.

Moore has been consistent in his description of how he sees the battle between the two goalkeepers throughout the season and maintained the pair will continue their jostle for ascendancy in the final weeks of the campaign.

Cameron Dawson and David Stockdale are big mates regardless of their battle for the gloves at Sheffield Wednesday. Pic: Steve Ellis.Cameron Dawson and David Stockdale are big mates regardless of their battle for the gloves at Sheffield Wednesday. Pic: Steve Ellis.
Sheffield Wednesday are in a real good position where we’ve got two goalkeepers that can compete” he said.

“No matter which one we put in, they perform. Cameron Dawson comes back in and people raise their eyebrows but we’re thinking ‘Why not?’ It’s one of them.

“At some clubs you have a goalkeeper that predominantly shines through and he’s the one that plays, but from our perspective we have two that have been competing all season. I don’t bat an eyelid.

“When I took David Stockdale out to put Cameron Dawson in, he should what he was about, then I put David Stockdale in as a different voice around the back, he showed what he was about.”

Moore explained that criticism of Stockdale’s handling in the immediately build-up to a laughable penalty decision that ultimately cost them two points at Oxford had been wildly misplaced and that a slight deflection from the attempted block of one of his defenders had prevented a clean pick-up.

“He’s probably been very unfortunate,” Moore said. “I think at Oxford he pulled off a wonderful save after they went 1-1 to keep us in the game.

“A lot of people are talking about the goal we conceded and saying it came off him – it came off Akin’s toe and was onto him. If it didn’t deflect off Akin’s toe it goes straight into David’s midrift and he catches it.

“I looked at it, I looked at the opposition and thought Cameron was right for today. There was nothing to it.”

