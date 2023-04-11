Dennis Adeniran admitted that his latest Sheffield Wednesday performance was a relief for him after a tough few weeks.

The midfielder was one of several players to come in for criticism during the Owls’ six-game winless streak that saw them lose a grip on League One top spot, but he answered his critics with a fine display on Monday evening as they saw off Accrington Stanley.

Adeniran bagged a brace with a goal early in each half at Hillsborough in the 3-0 victory, shining out wide as he repaid Darren Moore’s faith in him by aiding their climb back to the division’s summit due to results elsewhere going their way.

He didn’t shy away from his previous showings, rather acknowledging that they weren’t at the levels he wanted them to be at.

“It’s a relief,” Adeniran admitted. “I’ve come in and I haven’t really taken my chance. So it’s a heavy weight off my shoulders tonight to settle down and get in a good performance - and most importantly get the three points…

“It was a dominant performance from us, and we just take each game as it comes and hopefully just keep churning out the wins.”

The 24-year-old also spoke about his positional change to right wingback, insisting that he’s happy to play wherever he’s needed to try and pick up points.

Dennis Adeniran was delighted to get two goals and three points for Sheffield Wednesday on Monday.

“When you’ve got Palms (Liam Palmer) behind you can always be comfortable… The gaffer has given me licence to get forward, and I like to get forward, so I’m enjoying the role. My main position is centre midfield, but I’ll do a job anywhere for the team - I enjoy right wingback and I enjoy central midfield, so wherever the gaffer wants me to play I’ll try and do a good job there.”

Adeniran now has six goals and assists to his name across all competitions this season, and he’ll be itching to add a couple more to that tally in the Owls’ hunt for automatic promotion over the final five matches of the season – starting with Burton Albion this coming weekend away at the Pirelli Stadium.

