Thousands of Wednesdayites made the trip down south to watch their team in action, but for the third time in a row they were left disappointed as Sam Cosgrove struck late to give the Pilgrims all three points after Ryan Hardie and Liam Palmer had scored earlier in the game.

Moore’s changes

At 1-1, it was mainly Wednesday asking all the questions… They were piling on the pressure as they pushed for a winner, but they seemed to lose impetus when Josh Windass and Barry Bannan were both replaced on 73 minutes. Reece James was forced off at half time – seemingly due to injury – but it was the exit of Windass/Bannan that really seemed to effect things. And the pressure turned the Owls' way.

Wednesday didn’t really deserve to lose, but lose they did.

That man Palms

Whether he’s maturing like a fine wine with age, or if it’s down to all that running for Jude that he did during preseason, I’ll have some of what Palmer is having…

The defender has – as always – been asked to play in varied positions this season, but it’s been his work down the right side, as right back or right wing back, where he’s done his best work.

Wednesday’s academy product looks fitter than ever and has shown real desire getting up and down his side – so it’s no surprise to see him getting into more goalscoring positions.

His equaliser against Plymouth was his third goal of the season, meaning that he’s scored as many league goals in the current campaign as he has in his entire career to date. He’s actually the club’s joint top scorer now as well.

Michael Cooper

In a game as frantic as this one, it’s natural to praise the work going off outfield… There was plenty to shout about as the likes of Barry Bannan and Bali Mumba – amongst others - showed what they've got in their locker, but it would be remiss not to mention the man between the sticks for the hosts.

Argyle’s Michael Cooper has been praised plenty this season already for his efforts, and he did his reputation no harm at all once again at Home Park against the Owls. Some of his saves were remarkable, and if not for him they would not have been in a position to claim that late, late equaliser.

Never say die

For a long time, going behind meant defeat for Wednesday… They were mentally weak, and conversation about a ‘soft underbelly’ came up depressingly often. It was something that concerned Moore, and he’s spoken with genuine shock about some of the stats that surrounded the club prior to his arrival.

This team, however, isn’t that team.

These guys won’t roll over and die. They showed it against Ipswich Town, and they showed it again against Plymouth – the top two teams in League One so far this season. Unfortunately this time, however, they couldn’t hold on.

It hurts, and believe me, tonight will hurt them all, but there was still a spirit from this group that’s been missing for ages.