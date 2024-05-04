Sheffield Wednesday survival - Dressing room and on-pitch celebrations gallery as Owls stay up

A year on from a promotion miracle, Sheffield Wednesday added another, this time by staying in the Championship against all odds
Chris Holt
By Chris Holt
Published 4th May 2024, 21:59 BST

It was celebration time for Sheffield Wednesday’s players and their traveling supporters at the Stadium of Light on Saturday as a 2-0 win over Sunderland secured Championship football for the Owls next season.

Goals from Liam Palmer and Josh Windass sealed the victory and capped an astonishing turnaround for Wednesday who had looked destined for League One following a dreadful start to the season under Xisco Munoz. The arrival of Danny Rohl in October changed the team’s fortunes and having finally crept out of the bottom three just over a week ago, they maintained their position away from the drop zone thanks to a final day win over the Black Cats.

As you would expect, it was party time in the North East for Wednesday and our gallery shows just how much it meant to the squad and the staff.

Owls celebrate staying up after a 2-0 win at the Stadium of Light. Pic Steve Ellis

1. Sheffield Wednesday celebrate Championship survival

Owls celebrate staying up after a 2-0 win at the Stadium of Light. Pic Steve Ellis

The Reaction as the final whistle blows at the Stadium of Light after a 2-0 win keeps the Owls in the Championship Pic Steve Ellis

2. Sheffield Wednesday celebrate Championship survival

The Reaction as the final whistle blows at the Stadium of Light after a 2-0 win keeps the Owls in the Championship Pic Steve Ellis

The Reaction as the final whistle blows at the Stadium of Light after a 2-0 win keeps the Owls in the Championship Pic Steve Ellis

3. Sheffield Wednesday celebrate Championship survival

The Reaction as the final whistle blows at the Stadium of Light after a 2-0 win keeps the Owls in the Championship Pic Steve Ellis

Owls celebrate staying up after a 2-0 win at the Stadium of Light. Pic Steve Ellis

4. Sheffield Wednesday celebrate Championship survival

Owls celebrate staying up after a 2-0 win at the Stadium of Light. Pic Steve Ellis

