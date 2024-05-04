Sheffield Wednesday survival - Dressing room and on-pitch celebrations gallery as Owls stay up

It was celebration time for Sheffield Wednesday’s players and their traveling supporters at the Stadium of Light on Saturday as a 2-0 win over Sunderland secured Championship football for the Owls next season.

Goals from Liam Palmer and Josh Windass sealed the victory and capped an astonishing turnaround for Wednesday who had looked destined for League One following a dreadful start to the season under Xisco Munoz. The arrival of Danny Rohl in October changed the team’s fortunes and having finally crept out of the bottom three just over a week ago, they maintained their position away from the drop zone thanks to a final day win over the Black Cats.