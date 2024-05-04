'Genuine joy' 'Classy footballer' - Sheffield Wednesday player ratings as Owls complete Great Escape

Sheffield Wednesday knew what they had to do when they headed to Sunderland on the final day of the season...

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 4th May 2024, 15:00 BST

A point was all they needed, after months of hard work clawing back the gap that they found themselves with after a horrendous start to the season. Even in defeat they knew that only a win for both Plymouth Argyle and Birmingham City would send them down, but that wasn’t enough to stop most battle-hardened Wednesdayite from heading into this one a bag of nerves.

They couldn’t have got off to a better start as Liam Palmer and Josh Windass gave them a 2-0 lead going into the break, but results elsewhere kept them on their toes and they had they had to remain focused. They did just that, and they WILL be in the Championship next season.

Here’s how we rated the Owls after a massive win to seal safety:

Had a bit of an injury scare early in the first half, but got through it in order to continue. Put in another solid showing between the sticks and showed excellent composure when needed - made some good saves, too.

1. James Beadle - 8

Had a bit of an injury scare early in the first half, but got through it in order to continue. Put in another solid showing between the sticks and showed excellent composure when needed - made some good saves, too.

Photo Sales
On the day that he went eighth outright on the club's list of all-time appearances, Palmer was excellent. Played with confidence and steel, took his goal brilliantly, and worked hard in the Wednesday backline.

2. Liam Palmer - 8

On the day that he went eighth outright on the club's list of all-time appearances, Palmer was excellent. Played with confidence and steel, took his goal brilliantly, and worked hard in the Wednesday backline.

Photo Sales
Iorfa has looked excellent since returning to the fold, and was a strong performer once more at the Stadium of Light. Came out of defence well to drive Wednesday up the pitch, but also proved tough to beat.

3. Dominic Iorfa - 8

Iorfa has looked excellent since returning to the fold, and was a strong performer once more at the Stadium of Light. Came out of defence well to drive Wednesday up the pitch, but also proved tough to beat.

Photo Sales
We've said it before, but what a classy footballer. Bernard had a spell out injured recently, but you wouldn't be able to tell. Cut a cool figure on the left of Wednesday's three-man defence, and was almost faultless yet again.

4. Di’Shon Bernard - 8

We've said it before, but what a classy footballer. Bernard had a spell out injured recently, but you wouldn't be able to tell. Cut a cool figure on the left of Wednesday's three-man defence, and was almost faultless yet again.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page