A point was all they needed, after months of hard work clawing back the gap that they found themselves with after a horrendous start to the season. Even in defeat they knew that only a win for both Plymouth Argyle and Birmingham City would send them down, but that wasn’t enough to stop most battle-hardened Wednesdayite from heading into this one a bag of nerves.

They couldn’t have got off to a better start as Liam Palmer and Josh Windass gave them a 2-0 lead going into the break, but results elsewhere kept them on their toes and they had they had to remain focused. They did just that, and they WILL be in the Championship next season.

Here’s how we rated the Owls after a massive win to seal safety:

1 . James Beadle - 8 Had a bit of an injury scare early in the first half, but got through it in order to continue. Put in another solid showing between the sticks and showed excellent composure when needed - made some good saves, too.

2 . Liam Palmer - 8 On the day that he went eighth outright on the club's list of all-time appearances, Palmer was excellent. Played with confidence and steel, took his goal brilliantly, and worked hard in the Wednesday backline.

3 . Dominic Iorfa - 8 Iorfa has looked excellent since returning to the fold, and was a strong performer once more at the Stadium of Light. Came out of defence well to drive Wednesday up the pitch, but also proved tough to beat.