Watch Sheffield Wednesday's goals v Sunderland as they avoid the drop
and live on Freeview channel 276
A point at the Stadium of Light this afternoon would have been enough to complete the most unlikely of great escapes after what was a horror start to the campaign months ago, and even in defeat they would only have be relegated if both Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle won their games against Norwich City and Hull City respectively. They did - but thankfully Wednesday got their job done, too.
Danny Röhl made it clear in the build-up to the game that he wouldn’t be sitting back and settling for the point they need, instead going for all three against the Black Cats, and he got it spot on as they secured their Championship status in Wearside.
You can watch both the goals below:
Here’s how the two teams lined up:
And here is some prematch reading for you: