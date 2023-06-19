News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday survey suggests key areas of improvement for Owls - offers women’s team insight

Sheffield Wednesday fans are mostly happy with the new home kit, but would like to see an improvement in the catering situation at Hillsborough next season.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 19th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST

The Star conducted a big Sheffield Wednesday Survey this month now that the 2022/23 season is over, with fans voting on various elements of the club both on and off the pitch after what has been a tremendous season for Darren Moore’s side.

Looking through the survey results there are clearly elements of their visit to Hillsborough that Wednesdayites would like to see improved, but there are signs that things are moving in the right direction given the general view of the matchday experience at S6.

First and foremost, there was a very definite split in terms of the pricing around season tickets for the Owls’ return to the Championship, with a slight majority (51.3%) saying that they weren’t content with the price that they’ve paid for their ST for 2023/24. Over 1,200 voted in this category, and it’s certainly worth pointing out that a chunk of the 48.1% who were content may have purchased theirs in the early bird phase.

In terms of the aesthetics of the new home shirt, which is retailing at £65 for adults, the response has been generally positive, with 24.5% voting that they love it and another 30.4% also noted that they liked it as well. Only 55 out of 1,321 said that they hated it.

Another area of improvement for the club to look at is the food and drink situation at S6, with 58.4% voting that they felt that the quality and price wasn’t satisfactory, while an overwhelming 68% feel that parking around the stadium is not sufficient on a matchday.

Additionally, away from first team matters, it also became apparent that a majority of voters (51.7%) would like to see Wednesday take ownership of Sheffield Wednesday Ladies FC and bring them under their umbrella at some point - less than 10% felt that the current situation was fine as it is.

