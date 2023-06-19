Why Sheffield Wednesday won’t be bringing back Owls in the Park for 2023

Sheffield Wednesday supporters awaiting the return of the club’s popular Owls in the Park event will sadly have to wait a bit longer.

Wednesday haven’t been able to hold the event, which had become much-loved amongst the fanbase, since back 2019 due to the outbreak of COVID-19, and The Star understands that once again it will not take place this summer following the club’s promotion out of League One.

Unfortunately with the two huge Arctic Monkeys concerts that took place at Hillsborough Park, both of which hosted over 40,000 people, and the upcoming dates for Tramlines 2023, it hasn’t been possible to bring it back this summer – especially with the team expected to leave for a warm weather preseason camp at some point in the coming weeks as well.

Wednesday first hosted the event around a decade ago, and it had become a big day out for Wednesdayites that would allow them to meet their heroes and congregate with fellow Owls in S6 – that was until it was called off for the first time mid-pandemic.

There are hopes of a potential Owls in the Park return next summer should logistics allow, and fans will no doubt be eager to see it return after what has now been a four-year absence.

Wednesday’s confirmed preseason opponents so far are York City (July 8th), Chesterfield (July 11th) and Doncaster Rovers ( July 25th), all of which will be played away from home in the build-up to their first game back in the Championship the following month.