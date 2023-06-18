Wednesday’s head honcho has been at the helm of the club for the best part of a decade now since taking over in January 2015, and last month he finally got his hands on a piece of silverware as he watched his side come out victorious in the League One play-off final.

The Owls have come a long way since that dark day at Derby County in 2021 when they were relegated from the Championship, and it would appear that it’s not just the manager and players that have earned the support of the fans now that that fantastic day out at Wembley has been and gone.

52.8% of those voting said that they were more confident under Chansiri now than after relegation into League One, with 17.2% of the 52.8% saying that they were ‘much more confident’. A large chunk of supporters - 37.6% - still went middle of the road with regards to the chairman, while less than 10% feel less confident than before.

On Tuesday he will host a fans forum at Hillsborough to gauge more about their current feelings, with the club’s statement saying ‘positive or, in particular, negative in nature, all points will be welcome and met with openness and transparency from the chairman’.

Meanwhile, a further aspect of the survey offered fans the chance to vote on the long-term future of the club’s historied stadium, with votes making it clear that only a minority would like to see the club move away Hillsborough in the future.