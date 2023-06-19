Discussions are underway as Sheffield Wednesday look to try and bring Reece James back to the club next season following promotion.

Owls manager, Darren Moore, is a big fan of the Blackpool defender having worked with him even before his arrival at Hillsborough on loan last season, and it was always thought that they’d be considering the option of bringing him back.

James himself, who played 34 times in Wednesday colours on their way back to the Championship, has made it clear that he’d jump at the opportunity to return to S6 if it presented itself, and talks are now taking place to see if that can happen.

The Star understands that, while nothing has been agreed as yet, there is hope that the Owls will be able to strike a deal with the Tangerines after they were relegated to League One, with Moore eager to bring the 29-year-old back as they target further improvement following their return to the second tier of English football.

Speaking to The Star during the club’s promotion celebrations, the former Manchester United academy product said, ““Obviously I’ve got to see what happens and hopefully something can get done, but I’ve enjoyed my time here. It’s been incredible, far more than what I expected was going to happen. I fell in love with the club, the city, everything about it – but I’ll have to see what happens, what plays out over the summer. I’ll be patient.”

Wednesday are in the market for a whole host of players this summer as a number of Owls move on when their contracts come to an end in a couple of weeks’ time.