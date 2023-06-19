News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Fresh twist in United takeover saga as Prince ‘in £140m deal’ talks
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed

Discussions underway as Sheffield Wednesday look to seal defensive transfer signing

Discussions are underway as Sheffield Wednesday look to try and bring Reece James back to the club next season following promotion.
Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 19th Jun 2023, 11:19 BST

Owls manager, Darren Moore, is a big fan of the Blackpool defender having worked with him even before his arrival at Hillsborough on loan last season, and it was always thought that they’d be considering the option of bringing him back.

James himself, who played 34 times in Wednesday colours on their way back to the Championship, has made it clear that he’d jump at the opportunity to return to S6 if it presented itself, and talks are now taking place to see if that can happen.

Read More
Transfer window - Survey suggests Owls fans want big changes and money spent
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Star understands that, while nothing has been agreed as yet, there is hope that the Owls will be able to strike a deal with the Tangerines after they were relegated to League One, with Moore eager to bring the 29-year-old back as they target further improvement following their return to the second tier of English football.

Speaking to The Star during the club’s promotion celebrations, the former Manchester United academy product said, ““Obviously I’ve got to see what happens and hopefully something can get done, but I’ve enjoyed my time here. It’s been incredible, far more than what I expected was going to happen. I fell in love with the club, the city, everything about it – but I’ll have to see what happens, what plays out over the summer. I’ll be patient.”

Wednesday are in the market for a whole host of players this summer as a number of Owls move on when their contracts come to an end in a couple of weeks’ time.

MORE: The exclusive club that Wednesday’s Barry Bannan will join next season

Sheffield Wednesday want to bring Reece James back to Sheffield Wednesday. (Steve Ellis)Sheffield Wednesday want to bring Reece James back to Sheffield Wednesday. (Steve Ellis)
Sheffield Wednesday want to bring Reece James back to Sheffield Wednesday. (Steve Ellis)