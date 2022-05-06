Harlee Dean’s placed in the starting XI at Sunderland came as no shock as the Owls lined up at the Stadium of Light on Friday, but one decision that did raise some eyebrows was the absence of Hunt, who was replaced at right wing back by Palmer.

Wednesday went on to lose the game 1-0, with the Black Cats taking a narrow lead to Hillsborough on Monday, and Moore was questioned after the game about his tactical changes – while also being asked about choosing to leave Hunt out of the side.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to The Star, the Owls boss said, “Palms came in because we felt that, in terms of where they were at with set plays and everything else, we needed him to come in as a marker. He brings a bit more height and physicality.

“It worked out well in terms of the wide players that they had, and with him being a natural fullback - it’s water off duck’s back for him.

“Hunty was unfortunate to miss out, but that’s where we are at this stage of the season.

“We look at games in isolated situations, and try to pick the team that we think will get the job done.”

Sheffield Wednesday's Jack Hunt was left out in favour of Liam Palmer on Friday night.