'Frustrated' 'Powerful' 'Struggled' - Sheffield Wednesday ratings as Owls beaten at Sunderland

A big crowd of over 44,000 people made their way to the Stadium of Light as the two sides went head to head in the first leg of their play-off semifinal, but it was a single goal from Ross Stewart that proved to be the difference.

Wednesday ended the game quite strongly, but were under the cosh for large parts of the tie and will be very frustrated with the way that they conceded – a goal that came as a direct result of one of their own mistakes.

It’s still all to play for a 1-0, and it won’t be a result that will dishearten too many Wednesdayites, but there will be frustrations there anyway.

Here’s how we rated the performances on the night in a difficult game for Darren Moore’s side. They’ll need to improve at home on Monday.

1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 6 Was solid enough, and almost did very well with the opening goal. Unfortunately it rolled back into the path of Stewart. Made some decent stops otherwise, but there was one hairy moment towards the end. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

2. Jordan Storey - 7 Another solid performer on the evening, mostly. His positioning was good, and he made some crucial blocks and tackles when called upon. Photo: SWFC Photo Sales

3. Harlee Dean - 7 Arguably Wednesday’s best player on a difficult night in Sunderland. Was big, powerful, and brought exactly what you’d hope he’d bring to the table after being brought in. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

4. Liam Palmer - 6 A surprise decision at right wing back, possibly, Palmer had a decent game. Broke down the right nicely, but his final ball wasn’t quite what they would have wanted. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales