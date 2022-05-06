A bumper crowd of over 40,000 people is expected to turn out in the North East to watch the two League One giants go head-to-head, and the two sides will be eager to try and draw first blood ahead of the second leg at Hillsborough on Monday.
Read More
Wycombe Wanderers picked up a 2-0 lead at home on Thursday night as they got off to a great start against MK Dons, and Darren Moore will be hoping that home advantage doesn’t count for as much when the Owls take on the Black Cats this evening.
You can follow all the action right here on our matchday blog with Joe Crann and Alex Miller – where we’ll be bring you team news, injury updates, goal highlights and much more over the course of the evening.
Stay tuned, and up the Owls!
Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday - Huge play-off ties get underway at the Stadium of Light
Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 22:20
- Sunderland play host to the Owls at 7.45pm
- Sunderland won 5-0 at their last meeting here
- Wycombe beat MK Dons 2-0 last night
DM on the second leg
It’ll be a packed Hillsborough, it’s good to know that it’s sold out... They’ve been tremendous all season, and I know they’ll sing their hearts out for the boys on Monday night. We appreciate them.
DM on Monday
We have to be confident... We’re not counting our eggs and saying we’ll win at home, and we know we’re going to have to be a lot better on Monday night.
DM on Hunt ‘s reaction to missing out
He’s fine. Every single one of them want to play - but you can only select 11. I’m grateful to have bodies back in now.
DM on Bannan
He’s ok... He got back into training late this week, and we looked at how he was there and he knows his body. So he said he was fine. I thought he worked hard, and there were flashes from him.
He had a couple of days, the medical team seemed happy, and we watched him in training. We had to know he was ok - because we couldn’t carry anybody.
DM on Dean’s performance
To bring him back in a game like this is massive credit to him. We thought about it hard, but he’s been in situations like this is whole career. He made a phenomenal block, he was powerful and won some towering headers. I thought he was rock solid.
DM on Palmer for Hunt
Palms came in because we felt that, in terms of set plays, we needed him as an extra marker. He brings extra height and physicality - I think it worked out well. He’s a natural full back. Hunty was unfortunate to miss out, but that’s where we are.
DM on the back four
I just thought that, for 15 minutes, we should go man for man... But they grew into the game so we flicked it back. The spaces they were operating in - it was edging in their favour.
Once I felt the pendulum had shifted we moved it back. It wasn’t part of the plan beforehand, we were thinking on our feet. I knew we had to stay in it.
More from DM
We had to sit in deep, they had to show their experience... We had bodies in the way and made it difficult for them - and a lot of their efforts were long range. We’re disappointed with the timing of when they scored.
DM on the next leg
The game is still open for us, and even though it didn’t go for us - the big thing was that we stayed in it.
There are parts of our game that need to be better... You have to be better, but we’ve kept ourselves in it.
DM on Hutchinson
He’s disappointed, but he was one of them that said ‘come on’. We concede as a team. It was avoidable, but he did his job second half and grew in confidence.