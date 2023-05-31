He’s possibly Sheffield Wednesday’s most recognisable fan, known for going topless while cheering on the Owls in even the most inhospitable of British weather.

The shirt was off again and the tattoos were on display as Sheffield Wednesday sealed their promotion back to the Championship by seeing off Barnsley in the play-off final at Wembley on a sunny bank holiday Monday to cap off the most barmy, topsy-turvy of seasons in style.

But Paul Gregory, better known to fellow Owls fans as Tango, told The Star how he did something he never usually does when watching his beloved Owls – shed a tear.

Sheffield Wednesday superfan Paul Gregory, better known as Tango, cheers on the Owls during their Sky Bet League One play-off final victory over Barnsley at Wembley Stadium. Photo by Nick Potts/PA Wire

“I don’t normally get emotional at football matches and I think this was the first time I’ve watched Wednesday with a tear in my eye,” he said.

“I know Barry Bannan and there aren’t many footballers around like him these days, with that commitment and passion to get the job done.

“I was just so happy for him in particular because for me he’s been an absolute pleasure to have at the club since day one.”

Tango also praised manager Darren Moore, who he said had had his critics all season but had done a ‘fantastic job’, breaking numerous records and doing so with a beaming smile which he said had been ‘infectious at the club’.

He told how he watched the remarkable comeback against Peterborough in the second leg of the semi-final from Benidorm, where he was on a stag do, having booked at a time when it seemed automatic promotion was an inevitability for the high-flying Owls.

Tango may have failed to predict the twists and turns in store back then but he said that come the play-off final everything seemed to click into place and he knew it was written in the stars for Wednesday.

For him, the good omens began with securing his tickets to watch from block 109 at Wembley, his lucky area in the national stadium from which he has cheered England on many times before.

They continued when he warmed up for the game at Angie’s Bar, one of his favourite haunts, along with hundreds of other Owls fans, and culminated when he stepped onto Wembley Way and witnessed the sea of blue and white which he said brought a ‘lump to the throat’.

“It was just a special way to end what’s been an unreal season.

“ I couldn’t have asked for a better day, from start to finish,” he said.

“Our points tally would have been enough for any other club to secure automatic promotion but we’ve had to battle for everything and do it the Wednesday way.”

Looking ahead to next season in the Championship, Tango said he was confident the players who are already at the club have what it takes to step up a level, and with the right additions he believes Sheffield Wednesday could make a big impact.

