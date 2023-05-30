This heartwarming video showing a Sheffield Wednesday-mad Army veteran with MND breaking down in tears of joy after their dramatic Wembley play-off final triumph has gone viral.

Former Sergeant Major Simon Ransom grew up on the Winn Gardens estate in Middlewood, a stone’s throw from Hillsborough Stadium, and had a distinguished career in the Army, which included tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was diagnosed two years ago with motor neurone disease, the same life-shortening condition affecting the brain and nerves which rugby league legend Rob Burrows has, and his health has since declined rapidly.

He is now living in Taunton, Somerset, but was able to travel to Wembley with his wife Tilly and sons Oliver and Alfie to watch his beloved Owls secure their return to the Championship with a last-gasp victory over South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley, capping off a remarkable few weeks for the club.

Simon’s nephew Josh Ransom shared this emotional video of his uncle celebrating with Oliver and Alfie, weeping with delight as they joined in a rousing rendition of the club anthem Hi Ho Sheffield Wednesday. The video, which Josh said showed how ‘football is more than just a game’, has been viewed more than 10,000 times.

Speaking to The Star, Josh, who watched the game at home, having celebrated the arrival of his second daughter on Saturday, told how it had been difficult to secure a ticket for Simon. But he said the family had been determined to get him there as watching Sheffield Wednesday win at Wembley was something he wanted to tick off his bucket list.

Josh said: “The video shows how much happiness sport can give you. It was an amazing day for Simon and the rest of the family, with an incredible ending. My cousin said the staff at Wembley were second to none, too, with everything they did to help.”

Former Sergeant Major Simon Ransom, who has motor neurone disease, at Wembley, where he watched celebrating Sheffield Wednesday's dramatic play-off victory with his family