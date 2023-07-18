Sheffield Wednesday striker reveals new Owls tattoo after iconic Wembley win

Sheffield Wednesday striker, Lee Gregory, got himself a new tattoo after the Owls’ iconic victory at Wembley.

Gregory played a huge role in the win that saw Wednesday promoted out of League One and into the Championship, setting up Josh Windass for his Wembley winner back in May, and now he’s revealed that he’s had the moment etched into his skin to commemorate what was a fantastic afternoon for his current club.

The forward, who also had a tattoo done in memory of his 2017 play-off win with Millwall, spoke to The Star about his new ink, and you can check it out in the video above.

Gregory has looked very sharp in Wednesday’s preseason training camp in Spain, and after his brace against Chesterfield in their last friendly is expected to feature when they face Real Murcia later on this evening.

