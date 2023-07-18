Sheffield Wednesday manager, Xisco, says that Mallik Wilks could feature in the Owls’ friendlies this week.

Wilks missed the latter part of last season due to injury as Wednesday went on to clinch promotion out of League One, and he was unable to play against York City or Chesterfield as Xisco started to get his feet under the table in his new job.

The former Hull City man is seemingly making good progress, though, and his manager says that he could get a bit of time in the upcoming ties against Real Murcia and CD Eldense when they play at Pinatar Arena.

“With Mallik we need to continue with his progress,” he told The Star. “Step by step he is giving better things with the physio and he’s trying to push himself in training - after that we will see… I think he can give maybe 35 or 45 minutes.”

Meanwhile, regarding any other players having minor issues, the Owls boss said, “We try to push them to the maximum with their levels… The most important thing for us is that the players want to play, even if they feel a bit of something they want to push themselves to try and give good things for the team.”

Wednesday had two more training sessions on Monday as they preparations for the 2023/24 season continue, and are set to train once again on Tuesday morning before they take the drive out to Pinatar for the game against Real Murcia.

