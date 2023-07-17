News you can trust since 1887
Watch Lee Gregory’s perfect technique as Sheffield Wednesday star joins Owls in Spain

Sheffield Wednesday had Will Vaulks back in training today, and Lee Gregory showcased his technique with a great trickshot.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 17th Jul 2023, 22:14 BST

The Owls’ camp in Spain is well underway as they continue their preparations for the 2023/24 season in the Championship, and our man Joe Crann is on hand to give us a bit of a rundown of their second full day of training.

Vaulks was back after missing the first day due to personal reasons - the birth of his son, Ziggy - and there was a mix of running work and ball work as Xisco seeks to stamp his mark on the group.

Check out the video above for footage of day two.

