Watch Lee Gregory’s perfect technique as Sheffield Wednesday star joins Owls in Spain

Sheffield Wednesday had Will Vaulks back in training today, and Lee Gregory showcased his technique with a great trickshot.

The Owls’ camp in Spain is well underway as they continue their preparations for the 2023/24 season in the Championship, and our man Joe Crann is on hand to give us a bit of a rundown of their second full day of training.

Vaulks was back after missing the first day due to personal reasons - the birth of his son, Ziggy - and there was a mix of running work and ball work as Xisco seeks to stamp his mark on the group.

Check out the video above for footage of day two.

