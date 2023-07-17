Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Josh Windass, has been really impressed by new manager, Xisco, and has urged everyone to be patient as they begin their style transition.

The Owls are currently undergoing an intense warm weather camp in Spain as the new boss continues his efforts to prepare the team for the campaign ahead, with the players doing morning and evening sessions at their base in the Valencian Community.

Windass is set to play a key role for the club as they step up from League One following promotion, and it sounds like he’s enjoying life under the tutelage of the Spaniard in the early stages of his career at S6.

“It’s really different to what I’ve done before,” he told The Star. “We’ve got a new style of play, which I think everyone - players, fans, people around the club - is going to have to be patient with. We’ve been playing a similar style for two or three season now, so the manager is bringing in a new identity and the boys are really buying into it and loving every minute. I think we’ll get there in the end.

"He wants us to be more of a footballing team, really. But stuff like this takes time, we’re doing double sessions every day trying to perfect it. The manager is big on people making mistakes every single day to perfect it and make it better. Obviously we’re not going to be playing like Man City in the first five weeks, but I think we’ll get there in the end because he’s very good.”

Wednesday will play their first preseason game in Spain tomorrow evening when they face Real Murcia at Pinatar Arena.

